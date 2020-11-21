Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police say they’re still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people. The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday that “Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall.” Police also ask anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them. Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for Friday’s attack at the Mayfair Mall. He said Friday evening that the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived and that extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown.