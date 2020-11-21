Police: Fight led to shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wauwatosa Police Department says its preliminary investigation leads it to believe the shooting at Mayfair Mall was not a random act, but the result of a fight.

In a Facebook post Friday night, the police department said officers cleared and secured the mall after the afternoon shooting.

Law enforcement officers will remain at Mayfair Mall overnight and it will be closed Saturday.

Investigators will continue to work interviewing witnesses, and victims who were injured, to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who witnessed described as a man in his 20's or 30's.

"Our thoughts go out to our community, especially those who were injured and affected by the incident today," the police department said on its Facebook page. "Events like this shake a community, and we remain committed to protecting those who live in and visit Wauwatosa."

Governor Tony Evers also wished the victims of the shooting a full and speedy recovery in a post on his Twitter page.