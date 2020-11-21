Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Many Republican legislators in states where coronavirus cases have surged are rejecting mask-wearing requirements, even in their own capitols. An Arkansas state senator is proposing that her colleagues risk losing their per diem if they’re caught not wearing their masks. The idea is facing pushback, despite Arkansas having the second biggest outbreak in a state legislature. Mississippi, which had the largest, is encouraging but not requiring its members to wear masks. Several others say they’re leaving the decision up to members but not enforcing any rules. That decision is worrying public health experts.