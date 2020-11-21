Light snow to end the weekend

It was a bright and beautiful Saturday to open the gun deer season across western Wisconsin. High pressure that brought us calm, dry weather today continues to shift east ahead of our next system that will bring the chance for light snow Sunday.

Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday morning, and there will be a chance for light snow into Sunday. The best chances will be during the first half of the day. Accumulations in the Chippewa Valley are expected to minimal and less than 1". Most of us can expect to see anything between a few flakes and half an inch while chances for an inch or more will be contained to Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

As we head into Thanksgiving week, there is one system to watch for Tuesday. That system will bring us better chances for accumulating snow, possibly transitioning to rain or a mix. While it is still too early to talk totals, chances for a messy Tuesday are increasing.

Aside from the early week storm system, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are looking quiet and seasonable.