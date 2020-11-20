WVa court says lawsuit over governor’s residency can proceed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has rejected arguments from Gov. Jim Justice that the courts cannot force the governor to live in the state capital. The high court said on Friday that a lawsuit over his residency can proceed. The Republican governor defends living in Lewisburg even though the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government” in Charleston. The justices wrote that courts have the right to compel the Republican governor to comply with the constitution. Justice’s lawyers had previously argued the matter was a political question outside the court’s purview.