Wife, son charged in 2013 death of Twin Cities man

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — The wife and adult son of a Twin Cities area man who disappeared in 2013 have now been charged in his death. Sixty-two-year-old Connie Herbst and 26-year-old Austin Herbst were arrested Thursday near their New Prague home in the death of Gary Herbst. A dog found his skull south of Barron, Wisconsin in December 2017 and brought it home to its owner. Barron County sheriff’s deputies found Herbst’s skeletal remains soon after. Those remains were finally identified this past June and investigators began gathering evidence that led to charges.