Who needs Russia? Loudest attacks on US vote are from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities warned that foreign countries could spread false information about the results to discredit the legitimacy of the outcome. Turns out, the loudest megaphone for that message belonged not to Russia but to President Donald Trump. Since the election Trump and his lawyers have advanced a blizzard of thoroughly debunked claims to proclaim that he, not President-elect Joe Biden, was the rightful winner. The resulting chaos and delayed transition of power mimics the goals of divisiveness and discord that U.S. officials have for years ascribed to Russia.