Start of Chi-Hi winter sports season delayed to December

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - High school sports at Chippewa Falls High School are delayed until at least December 7, Activities Director Mike Thompson said Friday.

With the district staying with a virtual learning model into January, Thompson told News 18 there is no definitive start date for winters sports competition. School leaders will meet on December 1 to reassess the pandemic and its impact on the district.

Girls basketball, gymnastics and boys and girls hockey were eligible to begin practices on Monday. Next week, all other Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association winter sports are scheduled to begin practice.