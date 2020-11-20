Special teams giving Vikings plenty of trouble this season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The low moment of Minnesota’s most recent game at Chicago came when Cordarrelle Patterson returned the second-half kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings recovered from the setback to beat the Bears for their third straight game, but trouble has been brewing on their special teams all season. They also botched an extra point with a bad snap, among other mistakes in Chicago. Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf was the target of a sideline eruption by coach Mike Zimmer after Patterson’s score. Maalouf says he feels supported by Zimmer in their attempt to improve.