Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings

Republican governors in some hard-hit states are refusing to ask families to limit Thanksgiving celebrations despite warnings from federal health officials that gatherings could worsen a coronavirus surge that’s already spinning out of control. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says her administration “won’t stop or discourage you from thanking God and spending time together this Thanksgiving.” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says people “should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving” and that he will also attend a football game this weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleading with Americans to gather only with people in their immediate households as infections overwhelm hospitals in many states.