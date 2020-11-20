Packers’ Adams returns to practice, ‘good to go’ on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis despite dealing with an ankle injury this week. The injury had prevented Adams from practicing Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Adams had made good progress and “should be good to go” on Sunday. Adams hurt his ankle in a 24-20 victory over Jacksonville. He has nine touchdown catches to tie for the NFL lead despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.