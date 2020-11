Eau Claire (WQOW) - $10,000 of damages a fire left behind overnight in Eau Claire at Huebsch Linen.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Friday at the location on White Ave. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the processing and laundry bin area of the facility.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly and it is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.