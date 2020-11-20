Mounders close 2020 season with 5-game win streak

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - The Mounders win over St. Croix Falls on Thursday was a better finale then they had envisioned. Not only did Elk Mound High School football get to finish its season, but it went out on a 5-game win streak.

"I told them we beat the odds," said head coach David Lew. "We did what most schools couldn't do. To go out the field the last game of the year like they did last night, that's what I'm really proud of. That's what athletics teach high school students, to be resilient. I think our seniors really showed that, our whole football team did."

And Elk Mound did it in the midst of a pandemic.

"They did everything that we asked them to do," said Lew. "They wore their masks, they social distanced, they did everything they did in school because they wanted to play."

It was all worth it, especially for those Mounders finishing their high school careers.

"It was a rollercoaster to say the least," said senior quarterback Ryan Bohl. "A lot of emotions knowing that any game could be our last. We had that mid-season mark when we were one and three, and we knew we were never going to do this again. We had to take advantage of every single moment, and we ended on a high note. A five win streak is pretty special."