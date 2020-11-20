Just in time for Christmas: Kwik Trip underwear…

(WQOW) - It is the Christmas gift you never knew you needed, but like a hot coffee in the morning and that Glazer-scented candle you are burning, Kwik Trip is coming through when you need it the most.

On Friday morning, the La Crosse-based convenience store launched its own line of undergarments covered in images of its most popular food items like the Glazer, pizza and beverages.

Ladies briefs and men's boxers run for $20 a piece.

Even better news, you can buy his and hers together for $35.

You can order yours now here.