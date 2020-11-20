Iran’s allies on high alert in Trump’s final weeks in office

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi officials say Iran has instructed allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking tensions with the U.S. that could give an outgoing Trump administration cause to launch attacks in the U.S. president’s final weeks in office. They officials say the request was delivered by Iran’s top general to allies in Baghdad this week, reflecting growing regional anxiety over President Donald Trump’s unpredictable behavior and the uncertainty in the chaotic transition period until President-elect Joe Biden takes over in two months. Iran’s allies have collectively welcomed Trump’s election defeat.