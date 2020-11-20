Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions. The high court’s ruling Friday was a win for a University of Idaho professor who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty. She filed a public records request with the Idaho Department of Correction in 2017 seeking execution-related records. The department largely denied the request, later arguing in court that releasing information about the source of lethal injection drugs could make it harder for the state to obtain them for future executions. The Idaho Supreme Court said the records were required to be released under the state’s public records law.