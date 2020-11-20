Gun deer season opens bright and calm

It was a pretty classic November day today across the upper Midwest. Temperatures this afternoon were a few degrees above average despite the clouds dominated most of the day.



Fortunately, the clearing trend that began this evening will continue overnight and into Saturday. Weather will be mostly sunny and calm for the gun deer opener Saturday. after a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s Saturday morning, we will warm to near 40 in the afternoon.

Sunday won't be as bright, though, with a chance for light snow during the first half of the day. Most of us will see less than 1" with isolated higher amounts up to 2" or 3" possible.

Better chances for unsettled weather arrive next week, though. While Thanksgiving week as a whole is looking fairly calm, there is one hiccup in the forecast, and as of right now, it is set to arrive on Tuesday. It's still early, but there is definitely a chance for snow, possibly turning to a mix or rain.



Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are looking quiet.