Former president of recycling company in Ladysmith sentenced to federal prison

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - The former president of a recycling company based out of Ladysmith was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to store and transport hazardous waste without the required permits.

James Moss, 61, of Ladysmith, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2020. Moss was the former president for 5R Processors. He was responsible for managing all plan operations.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from 2011 to 2016, Moss and others conspired to store hazardous waste at two unpermitted facilities in Wisconsin and one in Tennessee; transport the hazardous waste without a required manifest; and conceal the violations from state regulators.