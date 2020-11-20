Everything from sunshine to snow this weekend

Our warmth has quickly fled, after highs hit 58 in Eau Claire Thursday, we're going to be fighting for the 40's Friday. This weather stays more consistent as we roll out the gear for gun-deer hunting weekend opener.

Friday will start partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will fall towards freezing early. Then, daytime heating will try to put as back at 40, but winds from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph and gusts over 25 mph will make it feel like the low 30's most of the day.

High pressure saves us heading into the overnight Friday, but that also means a very cool and clear start Saturday morning. Temperatures will be down near 20 degrees by daybreak Saturday, so hunters should layer up.

You may be able to ditch a layer or two in the afternoon as temps climb towards 40 again. It should be easy aiming with little to no wind to deter your shots from the target.

Late Saturday, a weak shortwave will traverse the region. This will bring a line of rain and/or snow through the valley Sunday morning. Snowfall forecast amounts will range from a trace to an inch around Eau Claire with totals from 1 to 3 inches possible north near Highway 8.

Next Tuesday is starting to trend wet. Rain to snow will be possible and there could be a significant amount of snowfall to come with it. Something to keep an eye on over the weekend. Thanksgiving looks quiet and nice.