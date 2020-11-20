Eau Claire County hits 50 COVID-19 deaths

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Two new COVID-19 deaths have put Eau Claire County at 50 since the pandemic's inception.

The county hit the grim milestone on Friday.

In addition to the two new deaths, Eau Claire County added 152 positive cases for a total of 6,930 since spring.

In Chippewa County, 75 new cases were added bringing the county to 3,969. An additional person died in the county meaning 44 people from Chippewa County have now died.

Dunn County has 2,275 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 58 from Thursday. The county also added three deaths putting it at eight total.

Barron County has 3,138 positive cases, an increase of 115 from the previous day. No new deaths were reported meaning 35 county residents have died.

Statewide, 6,473 positive cases were added bringing Wisconsin to 344,945 positive cases. A total of 2,954 Wisconsinites have died, an increase of 78 from the previous day.