‘Coming 2 America’ to launch on Amazon Prime in March

“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. Amazon Studios announced Friday that the film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a release date. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also reprise their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne. Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke says the movie is sure to “become a timeless favorite.”