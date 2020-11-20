Burkina Faso to vote amid escalating violence

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso citizens will vote in presidential and legislative elections on Sunday, amid escalating extremist violence that’s killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced some one million people from their homes. Speaking at a packed rally on his campaign tour in Bobo-Dioulasso town this month, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore promised, if re-elected, to keep fighting until the country was secure. Though a second five-year term is likely, Kabore is being accused by the dozen opposition candidates vying for his position, of failing to secure the once peaceful West African nation, which has plunged into a humanitarian crisis and been overrun by jihadist attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State, since taking office in 2015.