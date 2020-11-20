Breaking: Eau Claire teacher arrested for possessing child porn

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District says one of its teachers has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

School officials said in a press release that North High School teacher Todd Williams was arrested by the Menomonie Police Department.

Officials with the district say, "because there is a substantial relationship between the charge and Williams’ position, he has been suspended without pay."

They say no Eau Claire students were involved.

"Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share at this time. However, we want to reiterate that our first and most important responsibility is the safety of our students. We will continue to ensure they have the appropriate support they need moving forward," the district said in a statement.

According to the school district website, Williams teaches social studies and Japanese at North High. He is also the adviser of the Japanese Club at the school.

Williams has not formally been charged as of 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.