Authorities investigating homicide in Dunn County, suspects in custody

Updated
Last updated today at 9:05 am
Dunn Co Case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the county and calling it a homicide.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 17, authorities responded to a suspicious death of a man in the town of Dunn.

Suspects are in custody, Bygd said. He did not say how many or who they are.

The sheriff said he believes the incident is isolated and those involved knew each other. He said the public is not in danger.

There was a large police presence on 440th Street on Thursday afternoon when News 18 was in the area. That is west of Highway 25.

This is a developing story.

