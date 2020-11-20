Analysis: With silence, GOP enables Trump’s risky endgame

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are engaged in a risky but calculated bet that once President Donald Trump has exhausted his legal challenges to the election, he will come to grips with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. But the opposite is happening. Trump is doubling down on efforts disrupt the election outcome even as the court cases fall by the wayside. Rather than start to accept the reality of the vote, the president is using the weight of his office to try to squash it. Republican lawmakers will soon be forced into a moment of truth with upcoming state deadlines to certify the elections.