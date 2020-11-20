Altoona’s season motto: be grateful for today

ALTOONA (WOQW) - After starting the season with a few days of tryouts, Altoona's girls basketball team is in full practice mode.

The game are coming quick for the Railroaders, with their first contest set for Tuesday against Osceola.

In a season full of changes, including a new head coach, the goal is to take it one day at a time.

"We know this whole season is just going to be about taking care of business and the opportunities that we get, and not looking too far ahead," head coach Michelle Peplinski said. "Our motto right now is just be very grateful for today. We're just trying to really stay present."

"We're just really fortunate to be able to start here, right away," said senior guard Mercedes Romo. "We have a community that is excited to see what the girls program can do this year."

Girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, and gymnastics began practices on Monday. The remainder of the WIAA winter sports will begin their seasons this coming Monday, November 23.