Alleged Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse posts $2 million bond, released from jail

KENOSHA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of shooting and killing two people during riots in Kenosha has been released from custody.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office confirmed that to ABC News just moments ago.

Bond was set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse. It was posted and he was released at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Rittenhouse has been charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree reckless homicide and attempted 1st degree homicide for shooting 3 people - 2 of whom died - during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.