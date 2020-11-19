Wisconsin teachers union wants direction to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in schools

Wisc. (WQOW) - The largest Wisconsin teachers union wants the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to set specific benchmarks for all Wisconsin schools to follow when returning to in-person classes.

"This is not a political issue. This is an issue about life and death," said Ron Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council and an Eau Claire eighth grade teacher.

This call to action comes after the Eau Claire Area School District announced last week it would move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving.

Martin said WEAC is conducting a poll amongst its members, and out of the 1,000 teachers who responded so far, 90 percent of them said they were in favor of the DHS enforcing consistent criteria to measure when it's safe to open or necessary to close schools.

The DHS and Department of Public Instruction have not mandated benchmarks dictating when school districts should shut down face-to-face learning and have left the final decision up to individual school districts.

Martin said as of Thursday, 71 out of 72 counties in the state are in the DHS "critically high" category for COVID cases and wants school officials to take science into consideration when making decisions.

"Schools are making the right decisions when it comes to how we do instruction because that's what we're experts at, right? Educators are experts at teaching and how to provide instruction, but we're not experts when it comes to disease and disease mitigation. We have to let the experts decide and the State Department of Health has to do that." Martin said on November 13, they emailed the DHS and Governor Tony Evers a letter with suggested criteria.

Evers told Martin he received the letter and will respond to the council after he meets with DHS.

Click/tap here to read the letter.