Will social distancing weaken my immune system?

Health experts say you don’t need to worry that social distancing is weakening your immune system. Our immune systems are hard at work even when we’re 6 feet apart from others or stuck at home all day. A variety of germs keep our immune systems active when we’re indoors and outdoors. Childhood vaccinations and other built-up immunity are long-lived and won’t disappear because of short-term lifestyle changes. Experts say anyone worried about their immune health during the pandemic should get a seasonal flu shot and practice habits like stress management, healthy eating, regular exercise and good sleep.