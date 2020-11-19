Weather for gun deer opening day is looking good

Gun deer season in Wisconsin is a little over one day from now, and the weather is looking great! Expect plenty of sunshine for opening day and temperatures will start near 20 before rising to near 40. The wind will be fairly light all day, too.

There will be a chance for light snow or flurries Sunday morning but other than that we will stay dry until next Tuesday.

Before hunting season begins, temps will cool down closer to average after a warm day with highs near 60 across Western Wisconsin, though highs were held cooler off to the north of highway 29 in the mid 50s quickly dropping to mid 40s as you go north. Highs were near or above 60 south of Eau Claire. Eau Claire probably would have hit 60 if it wasn't for afternoon clouds, but it still was a very nice day, as it is getting into late November.

Highs will be near 40 through the weekend, but Monday will be just a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow chances arrive late Monday night and last into much of Tuesday, though warming temperatures could change that over to a mix or rain by afternoon before precipitation ends. Temperatures remain steady with highs in the upper 30s and lows ranging from the mid 20s to about 30 by Thanksgiving.