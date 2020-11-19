Vikings on 3-game winning streak, face skidding Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings return home on a three-game winning streak entering their matchup against Dallas. NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook has totaled 590 yards from scrimmage for the Vikings over the last three games. Dallas has the worst turnover margin in the league at minus-13. Minnesota is plus-4 over the last three weeks. The Cowboys are only one win and two losses out of the NFC East lead despite a four-game losing streak. Two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott has yet to reach 100 yards in a game this year. The Vikings beat the Cowboys 28-24 in Texas last season.