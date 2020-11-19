Turkish central bank hikes rates to support currency

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate in a bid to tame inflation and prop up the lira, which has hit record lows this year. At its first meeting under a new governor, the central bank announced Thursday it was raising the one-week repo rate by 4.75 percentage points to 15%. The hike met market expectations for an increase that would help support the battered currency and contain inflation. The meeting was being closely watched after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week promised reforms and a new era in the management of the economy to attract foreign investments.