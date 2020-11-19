Protesters sue Chicago Police over ‘brutal, violent’ tactics

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of activists who protested in Chicago over George Floyd’s death and the killing by police of other Blacks across the U.S. have filed a lawsuit alleging they were attacked by police and falsely arrested. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that the officers responded to lawful demonstrations “with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and other protesters.” The police department has not commented on the lawsuit, but Superintendent David Brown said this summer that officers responded appropriately to what he called a “concerted effort” by protesters to provoke violence.