Priest’s child sex assault case will continue despite motion to dismiss

4:42 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
father charles richmond

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Catholic priest's attempt to get a sexual assault charge dismissed was rejected by a Chippewa County judge on Thursday.

Father Charlie Richmond is charged with repeated child sexual assault for allegedly touching a teenage student several times while serving as chaplain at McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.

His lawyer moved to dismiss the case because the criminal complaint did not show that any contact was intentional, which is required in the statutes.

The judge on Thursday found the complaint meets the requirements. The case was continued to February.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

