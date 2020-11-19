Pompeo, in Israel, vows new action against boycott movement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. will regard the Palestinian-led boycott movement as “anti-Semitic” and cut off government support for any organizations taking part in it. Pompeo announced the initiative Thursday during a visit to Israel in which he is expected to make the first-ever appearance by a secretary of state in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. Pompeo said he would visit the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 war, another first. BDS organizers cast their movement as a non-violent way of protesting Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Israel views BDS as an assault on its very existence.