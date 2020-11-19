Pence offers positive COVID-19 assessment in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is offering an upbeat assessment of the status of the coronavirus in the U.S., despite a surge in cases, hospitalizations and more than a quarter of a million deaths.

Pence says President Donald Trump directed that Thursday’s briefing be held.

Pence is making his first appearance at the White House podium in many weeks in his role as head of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump, himself, has been silent on the recent spread of the virus after falsely saying during the campaign that “we are rounding the turn” and that the virus would be little discussed after the Nov. 3 election.

Pence says America “has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today.”