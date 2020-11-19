Pakistan’s PM Khan in ‘historic’ first visit to Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his first official visit to Kabul. Thursday’s meeting focused on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, as well as on building trust and strengthening relations between the two often acrimonious neighboring countries. Ghani called Khan’s visit “historic” while the Pakistani prime minister assured the Afghan leader that his government would do “everything possible” to help reduce violence in war-torn Afghanistan. The visit comes at a crucial time as Kabul government negotiators and the Taliban are holding U.S.-brokered negotiations in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to chart a course for a post-war Afghanistan.