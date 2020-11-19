Owl rescued after being trapped for 3 days in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

NEW YORK (CNN) — A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

And that’s a Christmas miracle of sorts, considering what this little saw-whet owl has been through over the last few days.

“Right now, it appears as though he has no broken bones,” said Ellen Kalish, director, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

“He was probably cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

The owl was stuck inside the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for what’s believed to be at least three days while the tree was on its way to New York City.

“He was without food and water for those days, and so that’s why we want him to see a vet, we’ve hydrated him, we fed him up, he was very hungry,” Kalish said.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce from Oneonta to New York City, found the lucky owl, now named appropriately Rockefeller, stuck, and staring right at at him, as he set up the Christmas tree.

“We’ve never seen anything like this — where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it. But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful,” Kalish said.

Once he’s fully recovered at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Rockelfeller will be released back into the wild.

It will re-join about two million other saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.