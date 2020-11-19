Skip to Content

Officers search for suspect who punched state trooper

9:47 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are asking people who live near St. John’s University in Stearns County to lock their doors and windows Thursday as they search for a man who assaulted a state trooper and may possibly be armed. The university was also locked down while the manhunt continued near St. Joseph. According to the State Patrol, a trooper stopped a man suspected of driving drunk. After a preliminary breath test, the man punched the trooper and fled on Interstate 94. The man later fled on foot near the university.  

Associated Press

