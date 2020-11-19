Skip to Content

Level 2 playoff football scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school football scores (Level 2 of WIAA playoffs)

Division 1

Hudson 38, Marshfield 26

Division 3

Ellsworth 42, Northwestern 14 - Panthers finish season 8-0

Division 4

Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17 - Beavers finish season 9-0

Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12

Division 6

Pepin/Alma 30, Loyal 0

Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0 - Wildcats finish season 8-0

Other games due to cancelations, forfeits, etc.:

St. Croix Central 21, Rice Lake 14

Cadott 21, De Soto 14

Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36

Abbotsford 27, Thorp 7

