Level 2 playoff football scores

Level 2 playoff football scoresNew
(WQOW) - Thursday's high school football scores (Level 2 of WIAA playoffs)
Division 1
Hudson 38, Marshfield 26
Division 3
Ellsworth 42, Northwestern 14 - Panthers finish season 8-0
Division 4
Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17 - Beavers finish season 9-0
Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12
Division 6
Pepin/Alma 30, Loyal 0
Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0 - Wildcats finish season 8-0
Other games due to cancelations, forfeits, etc.:
St. Croix Central 21, Rice Lake 14
Cadott 21, De Soto 14
Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36
Abbotsford 27, Thorp 7