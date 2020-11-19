How to talk with friends and family about changing holiday plans

(WQOW)- With exactly one week until Thanksgiving, many of us are still deciding how we want to celebrate safely. For some, that means spending time away from family members this year due to the pandemic, which experts say can lead to some difficult conversations.

Experts suggest making decisions based on values and don't make it a debate, because if you decide not to gather due to your value of safety, there is no need to argue about it.

Having the conversation early enough not to cause conflict is also important, because waiting until a day or two before the gathering can cause added stress as plans change.

Mayo Clinic psychologist Craig Sawchuk says it's important to stay optimistic for the future when making the decision, and missing a gathering is not the end of the world.

"It's been hard, and we have to acknowledge that it's been hard," Sawchuk said. "What we're going through is not normal, but there's reason for optimism, and just imagine how good these get togethers are going to be when we get back to living life normal."

Sawchuk says it can be easy to feel guilty about refusing to gather, but he wants everyone to ask themselves one question before making the decision: what is more important? Maintaining healthy relationships, or doing what's right for our overall health and safety?