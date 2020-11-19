Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again

NEW YORK (AP) — More people are waiting for hours in long lines to get tested for the coronavirus, as cases surge nationwide and families hope to gather safely for the holidays. Meanwhile, laboratories warn chronic shortages of key supplies will likely create more bottlenecks and delays in delivering results. The U.S. has already doubled its daily testing numbers since summer, but it’s not enough to keep up with the pace of the outbreak, which has already swelled beyond 11 million cases and 250,000 deaths. Officials are urging Americans to follow basic measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.