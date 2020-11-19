German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

BERLIN (AP) — German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote. Senior lawmakers planned to meet Thursday to examine claims that deputies from the far-right Alternative for Germany party used their credential to help a small number of protesters get through security. Video posted on social media showed a female protester accusing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier of having “no conscience” and insulting him. Alternative for Germany, which opposed the bill, said it had no knowledge about its lawmakers helping protesters enter the Reichstag.