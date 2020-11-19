Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor is staying on the sidelines amid a fight within his own party over unsubstantiated allegations that the state’s presidential election was tainted by fraud. President Donald Trump has attacked Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with the baseless claims. Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators have demanded the resignation of the embattled secretary, who states categorically that the election was fair and secure. Gov. Brian Kemp has avoided wading deeply into the fray. Republican supporters say the fight is a no-win situation for Kemp.