Extreme COVID surge in past month is taking its toll, EC health director says

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eau Claire County health officials say the COVID-19 surge we have seen in the last month is unprecedented, stressing the virus is just going to keep hospitalizing and killing residents unless the spread goes down.

Health Director Lieske Giese said that 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in the county happened in just the last 30 days.

Over half of the overall number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic have also happened in the last month.

Ninety percent of ICU beds in the northwest region are also full right now.

Giese hopes everyone takes to heart the toll the virus is taking on health care workers.

"We're not giving up. We need you to help. We need you to see the work, to notice the work, and care enough to make sure it doesn't get worse," Giese pleaded.

Thirty more Eau Claire County residents have been hospitalized in the last week and the county is averaging two deaths a day now.