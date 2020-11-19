Skip to Content

Eau Claire man sentenced for shooting woman in the leg

Ethan Channell

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The suspect in a shooting in Eau Claire in May was sentenced on Thursday.

Judge Emily Long sentenced Ethan Channell to probation and three months in jail.

He was convicted of firing a handgun into the floor of his 4th Street home.

The bullet traveled into the basement and struck a woman in the leg. She survived the wound.

The judge ordered Channell to not go into bars or liquor stores for five years and to work on getting a high school diploma.

