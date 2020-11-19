Skip to Content

Eau Claire man sentenced for beating captured on Snapchat

New
3:56 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Chase Passon

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire man convicted in a violent attack that was shared on social media was placed on probation Thursday and ordered to perform community service.

The attack happened in May at an Eau Claire home. 

The Snapchat video showed a defenseless teen, allegedly high after taking six Xanax tablets, being beaten repeatedly in the face and head.

Thursday, Chase Passon was sentenced by Judge Michael Schumacher, who followed sentencing recommendations from the prosecution and defense. 

Passon must do one month of community service work.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content