Eau Claire Co COVID-19 cases increase by 1/2 of previous day, still well above ‘critically high’ threshold

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you are looking for a silver lining, COVID-19 cases increased by half of what they did on a record-setting day in Eau Claire County on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Eau Claire County added 176 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 6,778. That single-day increase is down from the 351 new cases added on Wednesday. Two more residents were reported dead for a total of 48.

Eau Claire County's 176 new cases, while down significantly from the previous day, are still well above the "critically high activity level" which the Eau Claire City-County Health Department lists as about 75 cases a day.

In Chippewa County, 97 new cases were added bringing it to 3,894. An additional death was also reported meaning 43 Chippewa County residents have now lost their lives.

Over in Dunn County, there have been 2,217 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 56 from the day before. The county remains at five deaths.

Up in Barron County, it was another day with a large case increase. The county added 141 new cases which put it over the 3,000 case mark (3,023). The county remains at 35 COVID-19 deaths.

Down in Trempealeau County, an additional 67 cases were reported on Thursday for a total of 2,041 since the pandemic's beginning.

Statewide, 338,472 Wisconsinites have ever tested positive for COVID-19 which is an increase of 6,635 from Wednesday. The state added 83 deaths for a total of 2,876 since the spring.