COVID-19 leads to ammo shortage

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The countdown to the gun hunting season is in its last hours, but those who didn't shop early could find themselves without ammo.

Marc-On Shooting owner Dan Marcon said there has been a shortage of ammunition for months. He attributes this shortage to the same supply chain challenges other industries have seen this year; a result of worker shortages from the pandemic and manufacturers focusing on more popular ammo.



He said typically ammunition is manufactured in the spring so it's ready for hunters in the fall, but this year, they weren't able to make what was needed for the demand.

"We've gotten calls from Superior, Minnesota, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Illinois, Iowa, for ammunition. Just 'hey do you have this, do you have that?' So, that means that they've called all the gun shops between there and here and nobody has it," Marcon said.

Marc-On Shooting isn't out of ammo just yet, but they are running low.



Marcon said his biggest concern is making sure youth who are just being introduced to deer hunting have the ammunition they need so that they can enjoy the sport.



As far as when bullets will be in regular supply again, Marcon expects by next year.