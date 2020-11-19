Chippewa Falls schools to stay virtual through January

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced Thursday it will be continuing virtual learning into the new year.



The virtual learning model, for all grades, will last until Jan. 21, 2021. The district was originally hoping to return to regular face-to-face classes after Thanksgiving break.



This comes just a day after Chippewa County health director Angela Weideman recommended all districts in the county not to hold in-person classes, due to the severe community spread of COVID-19.



Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes says in a letter to families that he continues to be an advocate for in-person education, and the decision to continue virtual learning was a heartbreaking one.

Holmes added he and district officials will continue to assess the situation at hand, and will announce their further plans for the district on Dec. 11.



Below is Holmes' full letter to district parents:

Dear Parents,

After a final consultation with CCDPH regarding data/information surrounding burden, trajectory, trends, and forecasts, the District will remain in fully remote status through January 21. Again, the ongoing COVID outbreak has hit our District and the County hard and the data and other considerations associated with that make this decision heartbreaking for school officials and staff to make, particularly me.

I continue to be a strong advocate for in-person education services delivery as the primary source for those services. Our current dilemma is school operations in relation to community health; I do believe that it is safer for our kids to be in our in-person settings with the caveat of, "that's only true if the school and community, in unison, are doing those things necessary to help keep schools open and that the school settings do not contribute to the community spread," which I alluded to when we first moved to fully-remote. Because we are not seeing any decline regarding COVID-19 and its negative impact upon our operations and our inability to fully ensure against contributing to the community spread, we are compelled to remain in fully-remote status through January 21. The current end date was driven by what we know about holidays and their impact upon community spread and that continuity of learning is important, regardless of the model being utilized.

For further clarification regarding the fully-remote model, CCDPH’s COVID activity is critically high (combination of burden and trajectory), positive cases and/or quarantining are currently within every school building with the District unable to provide for adequate staffing given the numbers we face, County-wide student infection rates are increasing, and the County’s trajectory is growing - the last two are forecasted to continue in an upward trend. Additionally, we will monitor the data closely with formal reviews on a weekly basis to help in making informed decisions moving forward. We will reassess regularly and communicate our prognosis and/or next steps on December 11th. Please click here for a letter regarding remote learning expectations and supports.

Again, "I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us..."

Respectfully,

Jeff Holmes

Chippewa Falls Area

Unified School District

Superintendent